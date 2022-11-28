Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Purchases 62,248 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 352,737 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 62,248 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Target were worth $49,817,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Target by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,254,086 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $9,179,381,000 after purchasing an additional 589,926 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Target by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,423,218 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $624,690,000 after purchasing an additional 953,518 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Target by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,394,714 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $620,665,000 after purchasing an additional 85,405 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Target by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,500,093 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $530,570,000 after purchasing an additional 269,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Target by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,482,149 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $526,762,000 after purchasing an additional 42,829 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Target news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 39,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.02, for a total transaction of $6,491,548.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 118,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,660,918.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Target Stock Performance

Shares of TGT opened at $163.38 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.14. Target Co. has a one year low of $137.16 and a one year high of $254.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.38, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $158.82 and a 200 day moving average of $159.75.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.58). Target had a return on equity of 30.51% and a net margin of 3.17%. The firm had revenue of $26.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.03 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 5.71 EPS for the current year.

Target Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be issued a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th. Target’s payout ratio is currently 59.18%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Target in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Target from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Target from $165.00 to $151.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Target from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Target from $205.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $185.07.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

Further Reading

