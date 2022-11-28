Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Purchases 68,411 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 128.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 121,509 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 68,411 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Intuit were worth $46,835,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTU. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Intuit by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,068,193 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,572,950,000 after acquiring an additional 1,446,489 shares during the period. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP raised its stake in Intuit by 163.0% during the 1st quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 1,621,832 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $779,842,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005,234 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Intuit by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,048,746 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,525,279,000 after acquiring an additional 919,626 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd raised its stake in Intuit by 1,683.3% during the 2nd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 652,167 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $251,371,000 after acquiring an additional 615,597 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its stake in Intuit by 140.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 859,308 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $413,190,000 after acquiring an additional 501,656 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

INTU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Intuit from $550.00 to $525.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Intuit in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $538.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $525.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Intuit from $533.00 to $467.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, CICC Research began coverage on shares of Intuit in a report on Monday, September 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intuit currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $529.16.

Shares of INTU opened at $392.47 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.19. Intuit Inc. has a 12-month low of $339.36 and a 12-month high of $697.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $398.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $410.53.

In other news, EVP Varun Krishna sold 7,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.80, for a total transaction of $3,353,050.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 6,768 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $3,045,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at $607,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Varun Krishna sold 7,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.80, for a total transaction of $3,353,050.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

