Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Raises Stock Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 396,223 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 31,090 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $72,327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cordant Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 334.1% during the second quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 178 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Win Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 73.2% during the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 213 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup cut their price target on United Parcel Service from $210.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a $210.00 price objective on United Parcel Service in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Cowen cut their price objective on United Parcel Service from $232.00 to $187.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on United Parcel Service in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on United Parcel Service from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $200.13.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

NYSE UPS opened at $182.52 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $169.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $180.83. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $154.87 and a twelve month high of $233.72. The company has a market capitalization of $157.86 billion, a PE ratio of 14.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.15. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 71.90% and a net margin of 11.07%. The firm had revenue of $24.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.91 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.65%.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Stories

