Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Sells 1,441 Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc reduced its position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,506 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,441 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $48,496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CHTR. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Charter Communications by 364.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,420,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,134,223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,899,927 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Charter Communications by 67.0% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,189,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,285,264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680,069 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Charter Communications by 462.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 541,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,345,000 after acquiring an additional 445,200 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Charter Communications by 51,943.8% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 407,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,000 after acquiring an additional 406,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Charter Communications by 507.1% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 477,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,557,000 after acquiring an additional 398,954 shares in the last quarter. 66.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Atlantic Securities lowered Charter Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $755.00 to $477.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on Charter Communications from $440.00 to $437.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Charter Communications from $550.00 to $420.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Charter Communications from $550.00 to $475.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Charter Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $512.35.

Charter Communications Stock Performance

Shares of CHTR opened at $387.31 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $60.29 billion, a PE ratio of 12.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $346.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $417.65. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 12-month low of $297.66 and a 12-month high of $693.09.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $7.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.01 by ($0.63). The business had revenue of $13.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.67 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 36.48%. The business’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.50 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 31.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charter Communications Profile

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.

