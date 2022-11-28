Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Sells 28,570 Shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lowered its position in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,126,416 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 28,570 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $68,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CSGP. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its position in CoStar Group by 204.3% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 6,362,625 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $423,814,000 after purchasing an additional 4,271,849 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC grew its position in shares of CoStar Group by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 8,318,337 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $554,084,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300,462 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of CoStar Group by 343.8% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,913,586 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $194,074,000 after acquiring an additional 2,257,140 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,742,336 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,248,427,000 after buying an additional 2,055,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 212.0% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,819,388 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $187,799,000 after buying an additional 1,915,752 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.29% of the company’s stock.

In other CoStar Group news, Director John W. Hill sold 3,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.92, for a total value of $288,058.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,636,327.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 1,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.81, for a total value of $107,321.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 36,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,055,689. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John W. Hill sold 3,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.92, for a total transaction of $288,058.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,636,327.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

CSGP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $75.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Friday, November 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.50.

Shares of CSGP stock opened at $79.98 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 15.36 and a quick ratio of 15.36. The company has a market capitalization of $32.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.00 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.96. CoStar Group, Inc. has a one year low of $49.00 and a one year high of $85.37.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar COMPS, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

