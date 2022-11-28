Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Sells 4,509 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc decreased its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 154,284 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,509 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned 0.05% of Deere & Company worth $46,203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 22.1% during the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $919,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 13.5% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 19,222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,756,000 after buying an additional 2,291 shares during the last quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the first quarter valued at approximately $349,000. Hoylecohen LLC raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 9.1% during the second quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 4,549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 1.3% during the first quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 38,870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,149,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.34% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Price Performance

Shares of DE opened at $441.47 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.09. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $283.81 and a 12-month high of $448.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $379.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $354.86.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.37%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $374.00 to $452.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $424.00 to $522.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com raised shares of Deere & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $447.00 to $582.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $375.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $451.35.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 4,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.22, for a total transaction of $1,499,971.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,464,543.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 2,034 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.75, for a total value of $817,159.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,946 shares in the company, valued at $12,432,555.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 4,019 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.22, for a total value of $1,499,971.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,464,543.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,019 shares of company stock valued at $5,516,276. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

