Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Sells 98,672 Shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc reduced its position in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,143,376 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 98,672 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned 1.21% of Exact Sciences worth $84,426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EXAS. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,487,009 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $383,652,000 after buying an additional 804,159 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Exact Sciences by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 14,971,765 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $745,744,000 after purchasing an additional 647,803 shares in the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Exact Sciences by 149.4% in the 1st quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 802,898 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $56,139,000 after purchasing an additional 481,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Exact Sciences by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,641,994 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,093,688,000 after purchasing an additional 210,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Exact Sciences by 37.4% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 714,011 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $49,924,000 after purchasing an additional 194,280 shares in the last quarter. 90.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EXAS opened at $42.65 on Monday. Exact Sciences Co. has a 52-week low of $29.27 and a 52-week high of $90.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.18.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Exact Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $83.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $83.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exact Sciences presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.86.

In other Exact Sciences news, insider Everett Cunningham sold 16,872 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.37, for a total transaction of $529,274.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $585,175.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; Oncotype Test, a tissue test delivering tumor profiling to aid therapy selection for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, or recurrent cancer; Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer; Oncomap ExTra, that provides a complete biological picture of certain refractory, rare, or aggressive cancers; and Covid-19 testing services.

