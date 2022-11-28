Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Shares Acquired by Integrated Advisors Network LLC

Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,416 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 2,031 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,050,292 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $646,548,000 after buying an additional 1,114,690 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 2.8% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 18,451,802 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $476,241,000 after purchasing an additional 501,154 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 57.5% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,180,587 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $391,811,000 after acquiring an additional 5,543,237 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,779,225 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $311,430,000 after acquiring an additional 194,468 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 11,888,708 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $306,848,000 after buying an additional 1,323,267 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

Enterprise Products Partners Price Performance

Shares of EPD stock opened at $24.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 1.14. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 52-week low of $20.42 and a 52-week high of $28.65.

Enterprise Products Partners Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st were paid a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.68%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.90%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on EPD shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Tudor Pickering cut shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. cut Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Enterprise Products Partners has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.44.

Insider Transactions at Enterprise Products Partners

In other news, Director John R. Rutherford acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.88 per share, with a total value of $248,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 123,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,083,652.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 32.60% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

(Get Rating)

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.