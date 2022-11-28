Enviva Inc. (NYSE:EVA) Receives $75.60 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Enviva Inc. (NYSE:EVA – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $75.60.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Enviva from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Raymond James raised Enviva from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Citigroup raised Enviva from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $79.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, October 14th. StockNews.com raised Enviva to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Enviva from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $78.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, August 19th.

In other Enviva news, CEO John K. Keppler acquired 4,943 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $50.65 per share, with a total value of $250,362.95. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 724,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,698,001.65. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO John K. Keppler bought 4,943 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $50.65 per share, for a total transaction of $250,362.95. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 724,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,698,001.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Yana Kravtsova sold 476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.26, for a total value of $28,683.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 90,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,453,710.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 322,866 shares of company stock valued at $16,356,874. 13.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Enviva in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in Enviva in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Enviva in the second quarter worth $31,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Enviva in the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Enviva in the first quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 82.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EVA opened at $59.84 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $59.83 and a 200 day moving average of $65.21. Enviva has a fifty-two week low of $45.88 and a fifty-two week high of $91.06. The firm has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.17 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.09.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th were issued a dividend of $0.905 per share. This represents a $3.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th.

Enviva Inc produces and sells utility-grade wood pellets. The company's products are used as a substitute for coal in power generation, and combined heat and power plants. It serves power generators in the United Kingdom, Europe, and Japan. The company was formerly known as Enviva Partners, LP. Enviva Inc was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland.

