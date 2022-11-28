EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Shares Acquired by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,770,346 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 10,389 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.16% of EOG Resources worth $747,717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,391,572 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $6,246,646,000 after buying an additional 1,046,224 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in EOG Resources by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,646,390 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $5,561,649,000 after purchasing an additional 528,077 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in EOG Resources by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,748,452 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $4,381,518,000 after purchasing an additional 502,626 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in EOG Resources by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,417,102 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $2,553,563,000 after purchasing an additional 491,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in EOG Resources by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,286,986 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $2,019,614,000 after purchasing an additional 3,399,315 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on EOG. Mizuho dropped their price objective on EOG Resources from $167.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on EOG Resources from $162.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on EOG Resources from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on EOG Resources in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $151.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on EOG Resources from $150.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.41.

EOG Resources Stock Down 3.2 %

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

EOG opened at $138.05 on Monday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.67 and a fifty-two week high of $150.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $130.68 and a 200-day moving average of $122.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The company has a market capitalization of $81.09 billion, a PE ratio of 11.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.54.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be paid a $0.825 dividend. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. This is an increase from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 13th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.57%.

Insider Activity at EOG Resources

In related news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 2,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total value of $397,337.60. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 156,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,842,237.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 1,995 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.09, for a total value of $289,454.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,043,698.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 2,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total value of $397,337.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 156,368 shares in the company, valued at $22,842,237.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EOG Resources Profile

(Get Rating)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.