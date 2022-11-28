Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its position in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,359,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 66,212 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Equinix were worth $893,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EQIX. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Equinix by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Equinix by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,904,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Equinix by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,589,000 after acquiring an additional 3,317 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Equinix by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,183,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC boosted its stake in Equinix by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. 93.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on EQIX. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Equinix to $726.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays downgraded shares of Equinix from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $833.00 to $674.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Equinix from $950.00 to $800.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Equinix from $732.00 to $704.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $751.18.

Equinix Stock Down 0.8 %

Equinix Announces Dividend

Equinix stock opened at $669.55 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $61.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.19, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $586.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $635.77. Equinix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $494.89 and a 52 week high of $853.42.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $3.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $12.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. Equinix’s payout ratio is 162.09%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Equinix

In other Equinix news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 50 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $658.69, for a total transaction of $32,934.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,709,532.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 65 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.83, for a total value of $35,738.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,503,811.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 50 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $658.69, for a total transaction of $32,934.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,709,532.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 492 shares of company stock valued at $313,723. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

About Equinix

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

