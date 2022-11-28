Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) Receives $7.39 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.39.

Several research analysts have weighed in on EQX shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Equinox Gold from C$10.50 to C$8.50 in a report on Friday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Equinox Gold from C$7.50 to C$6.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Equinox Gold from C$8.00 to C$6.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Equinox Gold from C$6.50 to C$6.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of Equinox Gold from C$5.00 to C$4.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Equinox Gold

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Equinox Gold by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 33,303,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,415,000 after acquiring an additional 2,526,327 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Equinox Gold by 50.1% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,589,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,423,000 after buying an additional 1,533,019 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Equinox Gold by 173.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,207,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,399,386 shares during the last quarter. Sprott Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Equinox Gold by 12.2% in the first quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 5,854,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,353,000 after buying an additional 636,480 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in Equinox Gold in the 1st quarter valued at $4,005,000. Institutional investors own 30.00% of the company’s stock.

Equinox Gold Price Performance

Equinox Gold stock opened at $3.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.36 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Equinox Gold has a fifty-two week low of $2.35 and a fifty-two week high of $9.07.

Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $245.10 million during the quarter. Equinox Gold had a negative net margin of 1.65% and a negative return on equity of 0.97%. Research analysts anticipate that Equinox Gold will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Equinox Gold

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the operation, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its properties include the Aurizona gold mine located in Maranhão State; the RDM gold mine located in Minas Gerais State; and Fazenda gold mine and the Santa Luz gold mine located in Bahia State, Brazil.

