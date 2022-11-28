Equinox Gold (CVE:EQX) PT Raised to C$5.00 at National Bankshares

Equinox Gold (CVE:EQX – Get Rating) had its price target upped by National Bankshares from C$4.00 to C$5.00 in a research note published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Equinox Gold from C$11.75 to C$10.25 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Equinox Gold from C$11.50 to C$10.50 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Equinox Gold from C$7.50 to C$6.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Equinox Gold from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their target price on Equinox Gold from C$8.00 to C$6.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Equinox Gold currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$7.18.

CVE:EQX opened at C$7.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.28, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.94. Equinox Gold has a 52-week low of C$4.25 and a 52-week high of C$8.90. The firm has a market cap of C$892.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$7.88 and its 200 day moving average is C$7.88.

In other news, Director Lenard Boggio acquired 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$4.08 per share, for a total transaction of C$30,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 43,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$175,990.80.

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company's principal properties include the Aurizona project covering a total land package of approximately 223,160 hectares located in Maranhão State, Brazil; and the Castle Mountain property situated in California, the United States.

