Evolution Mining (OTCMKTS:CAHPF) Cut to “Underperform” at Macquarie

Macquarie downgraded shares of Evolution Mining (OTCMKTS:CAHPF – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to an underperform rating in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $2.40 price target on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Evolution Mining from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Evolution Mining from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th.

Shares of Evolution Mining stock opened at $1.77 on Friday. Evolution Mining has a 12-month low of $1.17 and a 12-month high of $3.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.41 and its 200-day moving average is $1.78.

Evolution Mining Limited engages in the exploration, mine development, mine operations, and sale of gold and gold-copper concentrates in Australia and Canada. It also explores for copper and silver deposits. As of June 30, 2022, the company operated five gold mines, such as Cowal in New South Wales; Ernest Henry and Mt Rawdon in Queensland; Mungari in Western Australia; and Red Lake in Ontario.

