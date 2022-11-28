Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) Receives $64.86 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $64.86.
Several equities research analysts have commented on EXAS shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $50.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Exact Sciences from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Exact Sciences to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Exact Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on Exact Sciences from $83.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd.
Insider Transactions at Exact Sciences
In related news, insider Everett Cunningham sold 16,872 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.37, for a total transaction of $529,274.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $585,175.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Exact Sciences
Exact Sciences Price Performance
Exact Sciences stock opened at $42.65 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.40 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.53 and a 200-day moving average of $41.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Exact Sciences has a 1 year low of $29.27 and a 1 year high of $90.39.
Exact Sciences Company Profile
Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; Oncotype Test, a tissue test delivering tumor profiling to aid therapy selection for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, or recurrent cancer; Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer; Oncomap ExTra, that provides a complete biological picture of certain refractory, rare, or aggressive cancers; and Covid-19 testing services.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Exact Sciences (EXAS)
- Dell Technologies Shows Network Infrastructure Spending is Robust
- Best Buy Proves Brick and Mortar is Here to Stay
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/21 – 11/25
- Microsoft Shares: Is it Time to Back Up the Truck?
- Institutional Support for Analog Devices Remains High
Receive News & Ratings for Exact Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exact Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.