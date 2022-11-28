Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) Receives $64.86 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $64.86.

Several equities research analysts have commented on EXAS shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $50.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Exact Sciences from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Exact Sciences to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Exact Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on Exact Sciences from $83.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd.

Get Exact Sciences alerts:

Insider Transactions at Exact Sciences

In related news, insider Everett Cunningham sold 16,872 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.37, for a total transaction of $529,274.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $585,175.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Exact Sciences

Exact Sciences Price Performance

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 351,473 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $24,574,000 after purchasing an additional 5,050 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 8.6% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 92,581 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,647,000 after buying an additional 7,367 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 61.4% during the 1st quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 6,758 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 2,570 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 13,552 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $948,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Exact Sciences by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 47,966 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,354,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the period. 90.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Exact Sciences stock opened at $42.65 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.40 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.53 and a 200-day moving average of $41.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Exact Sciences has a 1 year low of $29.27 and a 1 year high of $90.39.

Exact Sciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; Oncotype Test, a tissue test delivering tumor profiling to aid therapy selection for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, or recurrent cancer; Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer; Oncomap ExTra, that provides a complete biological picture of certain refractory, rare, or aggressive cancers; and Covid-19 testing services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Exact Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exact Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.