Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Extended Stay America Price Performance
Shares of Extended Stay America stock opened at $20.46 on Friday. Extended Stay America has a twelve month low of $10.64 and a twelve month high of $20.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.46. The firm has a market cap of $3.74 billion and a PE ratio of 20.06.
