Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Receives $228.89 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $228.89.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Ferrari from $300.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. HSBC raised Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com lowered Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Ferrari from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ferrari by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,342,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ferrari during the first quarter worth about $248,000. ING Groep NV acquired a new position in shares of Ferrari during the second quarter valued at about $783,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in shares of Ferrari by 290.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 5,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $973,000 after purchasing an additional 3,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stony Point Capital LLC boosted its stake in Ferrari by 40.1% in the 1st quarter. Stony Point Capital LLC now owns 75,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,461,000 after purchasing an additional 21,607 shares in the last quarter. 32.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ferrari Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of RACE opened at $218.14 on Friday. Ferrari has a twelve month low of $167.45 and a twelve month high of $271.95. The stock has a market cap of $40.30 billion, a PE ratio of 39.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $197.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $196.01.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.10. Ferrari had a net margin of 19.00% and a return on equity of 40.02%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ferrari will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ferrari Company Profile

Ferrari NV is a holding company, which engages in the design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury sports cars. The firm’s models include the F12Berlinetta, 488GTB, 488 Spider, 458 Speciale, California T, the LaFerrari Hybrid, LaFerrari, and the FF four-wheel drive. It participates in car racing such as Formula One.

Featured Articles

