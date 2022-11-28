Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI) vs. Citigroup (NYSE:C) Financial Review

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) and Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Citigroup and Financial Institutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Citigroup 17.31% 9.14% 0.70% Financial Institutions 27.98% 15.06% 1.15%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

71.5% of Citigroup shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.5% of Financial Institutions shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of Citigroup shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.1% of Financial Institutions shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Dividends

Citigroup has a beta of 1.58, indicating that its share price is 58% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Financial Institutions has a beta of 0.9, indicating that its share price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Citigroup pays an annual dividend of $2.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.2%. Financial Institutions pays an annual dividend of $1.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.6%. Citigroup pays out 27.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Financial Institutions pays out 28.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Financial Institutions has increased its dividend for 11 consecutive years. Financial Institutions is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Citigroup and Financial Institutions, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Citigroup 1 10 7 0 2.33 Financial Institutions 0 1 0 0 2.00

Citigroup currently has a consensus price target of $58.60, suggesting a potential upside of 21.34%. Financial Institutions has a consensus price target of $29.00, suggesting a potential upside of 15.81%. Given Citigroup’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Citigroup is more favorable than Financial Institutions.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Citigroup and Financial Institutions’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Citigroup $79.87 billion 1.17 $21.95 billion $7.30 6.62 Financial Institutions $214.11 million 1.79 $77.70 million $4.01 6.24

Citigroup has higher revenue and earnings than Financial Institutions. Financial Institutions is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Citigroup, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Citigroup beats Financial Institutions on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc., a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG). The GCB segment offers traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, Citi-branded cards, and Citi retail services. It also provides various banking, credit card, lending, and investment services through a network of local branches, offices, and electronic delivery systems. The ICG segment offers wholesale banking products and services, including fixed income and equity sales and trading, foreign exchange, prime brokerage, derivative, equity and fixed income research, corporate lending, investment banking and advisory, private banking, cash management, trade finance, and securities services to corporate, institutional, public sector, and high-net-worth clients. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 2,303 branches primarily in the United States, Mexico, and Asia. Citigroup Inc. was founded in 1812 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Financial Institutions

Financial Institutions, Inc. operates as a holding company for the Five Star Bank, a chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals, municipalities, and businesses in New York. The company offers checking and savings account programs, including money market accounts, certificates of deposit, sweep investments, and individual retirement and other qualified plan accounts. Its loan products include term loans and lines of credit; short and medium-term commercial loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment; commercial business loans to the agricultural industry; commercial mortgage loans; one-to-four family residential mortgage loans, home improvement loans, closed-end home equity loans, and home equity lines of credit; and consumer loans, such as automobile, secured installment, and personal loans. The company also provides personal insurance products, including automobile, homeowners, boat, recreational vehicle, landlord, and umbrella coverage; commercial insurance comprising property, liability, automobile, inland marine, workers compensation, bonds, crop, and umbrella insurance products; and financial services comprising life and disability insurance, medicare supplements, long-term care, annuities, mutual funds, and retirement programs. In addition, it offers customized investment advisory, wealth management, investment consulting, and retirement plan services, as well as operates a real estate investment trust that holds residential mortgages and commercial real estate loans. The company operates a network of 48 banking offices in Allegany, Cattaraugus, Cayuga, Chautauqua, Chemung, Erie, Genesee, Livingston, Monroe, Ontario, Orleans, Seneca, Schuyler, Steuben, Wayne, Wyoming, and Yates counties, New York. Financial Institutions, Inc. was founded in 1817 and is headquartered in Warsaw, New York.

