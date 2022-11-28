Financial Review: Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) and Renovacor (NYSE:RCOR)

Renovacor (NYSE:RCOR – Get Rating) and Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, dividends, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Renovacor and Kymera Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Renovacor N/A N/A -$14.10 million ($0.73) -4.05 Kymera Therapeutics $72.83 million 20.92 -$100.22 million ($2.94) -9.45

Renovacor has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Kymera Therapeutics. Kymera Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Renovacor, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Renovacor 0 4 1 0 2.20 Kymera Therapeutics 0 4 6 0 2.60

This is a summary of current recommendations for Renovacor and Kymera Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Renovacor presently has a consensus price target of $20.00, indicating a potential upside of 575.68%. Kymera Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $43.40, indicating a potential upside of 56.28%. Given Renovacor’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Renovacor is more favorable than Kymera Therapeutics.

Risk and Volatility

Renovacor has a beta of -0.33, indicating that its stock price is 133% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kymera Therapeutics has a beta of 1.48, indicating that its stock price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

45.8% of Renovacor shares are held by institutional investors. 14.4% of Renovacor shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.0% of Kymera Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Renovacor and Kymera Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Renovacor N/A -62.88% -48.90% Kymera Therapeutics -334.72% -34.20% -26.40%

Summary

Kymera Therapeutics beats Renovacor on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Renovacor

Renovacor, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on delivering various precision therapies to enhance the lives of patients and families battling genetically-driven cardiovascular and mechanistically-related diseases. It primarily focuses on the treatment of BCL2-associated athanogene 3 (BAG3) mutation-associated dilated cardiomyopathy (DCM). The company's lead product candidate is REN-001, a recombinant adeno-associated virus 9-based gene therapy designed to deliver a functional BAG3 gene to augment BAG3 protein levels in cardiomyocytes, and slow or halt progression of BAG3 DCM. It is also developing a pipeline of BAG3-associated gene therapies for diseases with high unmet medical need associated with mutations in the BAG3 gene and mechanistically linked to BAG3's expression and function. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Greenwich, Connecticut.

About Kymera Therapeutics

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, macrophage activation syndrome, general pustular psoriasis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases and fibrosis; and MDM2 program to treat hematological malignancies and solid tumors. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.

