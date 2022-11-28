Financial Survey: Spok (NASDAQ:SPOK) & Remote Dynamics (OTCMKTS:RMTD)

Spok (NASDAQ:SPOK – Get Rating) and Remote Dynamics (OTCMKTS:RMTD – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Spok and Remote Dynamics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spok -14.02% 0.11% 0.07% Remote Dynamics N/A N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

Spok has a beta of 0.33, meaning that its share price is 67% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Remote Dynamics has a beta of -0.41, meaning that its share price is 141% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Spok 0 0 1 0 3.00 Remote Dynamics 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Spok and Remote Dynamics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Spok presently has a consensus price target of $15.00, indicating a potential upside of 82.93%. Given Spok’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Spok is more favorable than Remote Dynamics.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Spok and Remote Dynamics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Spok $142.15 million 1.14 -$22.18 million ($0.98) -8.37 Remote Dynamics N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Remote Dynamics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Spok.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

54.5% of Spok shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.6% of Spok shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Spok beats Remote Dynamics on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Spok

Spok Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiary, Spok, Inc., provides healthcare communication solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Asia, and the Middle East. It delivers clinical information to care teams when and where it matters to enhance patient outcomes. The company offers subscriptions to one-way or two-way messaging services; and ancillary services, such as voicemail, and equipment loss or maintenance protection services, as well as sells devices to resellers who lease or resell them to their subscribers. Its Spok Care Connect platform enhance workflows for clinicians and support administrative compliance. In addition, the company provides professional, software license updates, and product support services, as well as sells third-party equipment. It serves businesses, professionals, management personnel, medical personnel, field sales personnel and service forces, members of the construction industry and construction trades, real estate brokers and developers, sales and services organizations, specialty trade organizations, manufacturing organizations, and government agencies. The company was formerly known as USA Mobility, Inc. and changed its name to Spok Holdings, Inc. in July 2014. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Alexandria, Virginia.

About Remote Dynamics

Remote Dynamics, Inc. markets, sells, and supports automatic vehicle location and mobile resource management solutions. It serves its solutions to construction, field services, distribution, limousine, electrical/plumbing, waste management, and government. The company is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

