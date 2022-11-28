First Foundation Advisors Acquires New Stake in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

First Foundation Advisors acquired a new stake in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,836 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in BCE by 47.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 13,889,035 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $682,737,000 after purchasing an additional 4,501,302 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in BCE by 53.5% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 13,375,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $742,107,000 after purchasing an additional 4,661,300 shares during the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in BCE in the first quarter valued at approximately $12,960,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in BCE by 4.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,312,482 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $682,849,000 after purchasing an additional 504,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in BCE by 2.4% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,511,214 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $566,121,000 after purchasing an additional 272,131 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.83% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on BCE. Scotiabank increased their target price on BCE from C$65.50 to C$66.75 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on BCE from C$75.00 to C$68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on BCE from C$63.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. TD Securities increased their target price on BCE from C$62.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on BCE from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.18.

BCE Trading Up 0.8 %

BCE Cuts Dividend

BCE stock opened at $48.03 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $43.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.77, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.55. BCE Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.88 and a fifty-two week high of $59.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.60.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $0.675 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.62%. BCE’s payout ratio is currently 114.81%.

BCE Profile

(Get Rating)

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

Recommended Stories

