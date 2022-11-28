First Foundation Advisors Acquires Shares of 1,291 The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

First Foundation Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 1,291 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.9% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,074 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.7% during the first quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC now owns 3,707 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.6% during the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,037 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $738,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. First National Corp MA ADV lifted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 2.9% in the second quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 2,307 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 0.5% in the second quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 14,477 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,449,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. 82.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Travelers Companies stock opened at $188.91 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $44.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $171.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $168.38. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $145.40 and a one year high of $189.53.

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $9.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.58 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 9.26%. Travelers Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.60 EPS. Equities analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 13.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.19%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Travelers Companies from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Citigroup increased their target price on Travelers Companies from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Raymond James increased their target price on Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Travelers Companies from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Travelers Companies to $183.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $178.33.

In other news, EVP Maria Olivo sold 13,516 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total value of $2,422,202.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 98,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,683,546.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Maria Olivo sold 13,516 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total transaction of $2,422,202.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 98,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,683,546.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.50, for a total value of $185,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 251,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,672,727.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 46,516 shares of company stock worth $8,461,942. 1.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

