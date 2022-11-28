First Foundation Advisors Boosts Position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

First Foundation Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 533 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the quarter. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Charter Communications were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHTR. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new stake in Charter Communications during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Charter Communications during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Charter Communications in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in Charter Communications by 196.0% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 74 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Field & Main Bank purchased a new stake in Charter Communications in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.91% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications stock opened at $390.11 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.73, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.10. Charter Communications, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $297.66 and a fifty-two week high of $693.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $346.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $417.65.

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $7.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.01 by ($0.63). The firm had revenue of $13.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.67 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 36.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.50 EPS. Analysts predict that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 31.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CHTR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Benchmark reduced their price objective on Charter Communications to $620.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Atlantic Securities cut Charter Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $755.00 to $477.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on Charter Communications from $440.00 to $437.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Pivotal Research reduced their price objective on Charter Communications from $560.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Charter Communications from $550.00 to $475.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $512.35.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.

