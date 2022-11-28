First Foundation Advisors Buys Shares of 15,000 Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:PIM)

First Foundation Advisors bought a new stake in Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:PIM – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.
Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new position in Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust by 654.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 31,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 27,278 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $177,000. Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $430,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 425,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after buying an additional 80,820 shares during the period. 37.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust Trading Down 0.3 %
Shares of PIM opened at $3.36 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.39. Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust has a 1 year low of $3.17 and a 1 year high of $4.00.
About Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust
Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.
