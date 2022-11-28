First Foundation Advisors Buys Shares of 15,000 Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:PIM)

First Foundation Advisors bought a new stake in Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:PIM – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new position in Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust by 654.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 31,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 27,278 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $177,000. Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $430,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 425,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after buying an additional 80,820 shares during the period. 37.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust alerts:

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of PIM opened at $3.36 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.39. Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust has a 1 year low of $3.17 and a 1 year high of $4.00.

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust Dividend Announcement

About Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 24th will be paid a $0.022 dividend. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.86%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 23rd.

(Get Rating)

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PIM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:PIM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.