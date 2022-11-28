First Foundation Advisors Buys Shares of 21,800 Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY)

First Foundation Advisors bought a new stake in Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY – Get Rating) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 21,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JOBY. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Joby Aviation by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 13,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 2,186 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Joby Aviation by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 2,625 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Joby Aviation by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 2,817 shares in the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Joby Aviation by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 29,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 4,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Joby Aviation during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 29.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Joby Aviation alerts:

Joby Aviation Stock Up 0.7 %

Joby Aviation stock opened at $4.10 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.09. Joby Aviation, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.61 and a 1-year high of $8.46.

Insider Transactions at Joby Aviation

Joby Aviation ( NYSE:JOBY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16). As a group, analysts predict that Joby Aviation, Inc. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Matthew Field sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.50, for a total value of $38,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 97,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $537,559. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Eric Allison sold 28,325 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.09, for a total value of $115,849.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 206,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $845,263.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Matthew Field sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.50, for a total transaction of $38,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 97,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $537,559. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 416,422 shares of company stock valued at $2,010,038 in the last quarter. Insiders own 51.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JOBY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Joby Aviation from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Joby Aviation from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Joby Aviation from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Joby Aviation from $6.00 to $4.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Joby Aviation has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.50.

Joby Aviation Profile

(Get Rating)

Joby Aviation, Inc, a vertically integrated air mobility company, engages in building an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft optimized to deliver air transportation as a service. It intends to build an aerial ridesharing service. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Santa Cruz, California.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JOBY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Joby Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Joby Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.