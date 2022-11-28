First Foundation Advisors Cuts Position in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

First Foundation Advisors lessened its position in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,752 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,109 shares during the quarter. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,692,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $855,496,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021,148 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 38.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,201,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,049,000 after purchasing an additional 886,455 shares during the period. National Pension Service boosted its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 11,488.8% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 371,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,235,000 after purchasing an additional 368,674 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,030,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,938,766,000 after purchasing an additional 342,340 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 3,017,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,509,000 after purchasing an additional 330,037 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Alliant Energy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LNT. Wolfe Research cut Alliant Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on Alliant Energy from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Alliant Energy from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Alliant Energy from $66.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Alliant Energy to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.33.

Alliant Energy Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ LNT opened at $56.45 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.94. The firm has a market cap of $14.17 billion, a PE ratio of 21.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.51. Alliant Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $47.19 and a twelve month high of $65.37.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 16.52% and a return on equity of 11.12%. Analysts expect that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alliant Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st were given a dividend of $0.4275 per share. This represents a $1.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.53%.

Alliant Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alliant Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliant Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.