First Foundation Advisors Cuts Stake in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF)

First Foundation Advisors lessened its position in shares of First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF – Get Rating) by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,087 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,236 shares during the quarter. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in First American Financial were worth $216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in First American Financial by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 422,436 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $22,355,000 after buying an additional 10,495 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in First American Financial by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 39,219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,542,000 after buying an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in First American Financial by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,148 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in First American Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $930,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in First American Financial by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,187 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.23% of the company’s stock.

First American Financial Stock Performance

Shares of FAF stock opened at $54.58 on Monday. First American Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $43.54 and a 52-week high of $81.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.87 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $49.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.44.

First American Financial Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 7th. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.06%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut First American Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, September 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on First American Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays dropped their target price on First American Financial from $83.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on First American Financial from $77.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, First American Financial presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.88.

About First American Financial

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

