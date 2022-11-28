First Foundation Advisors Cuts Stock Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

First Foundation Advisors lessened its holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 585 shares during the quarter. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Duke Energy were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Duke Energy in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Duke Energy in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its holdings in Duke Energy by 331.0% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in Duke Energy in the first quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Duke Energy in the first quarter valued at $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DUK. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $120.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $119.00 to $97.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $114.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Duke Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.09.

Insider Buying and Selling

Duke Energy Trading Up 1.1 %

In related news, EVP Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.46, for a total transaction of $39,200.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 112,827 shares in the company, valued at $10,657,638.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of DUK opened at $99.62 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.37. Duke Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $83.76 and a 1-year high of $116.33. The stock has a market cap of $76.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.40.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($0.07). Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 14.03%. The firm had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $1.005 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.05%.

Duke Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Featured Stories

