First Foundation Advisors Has $235,000 Stock Holdings in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI)

First Foundation Advisors lessened its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI – Get Rating) by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,138 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,187 shares during the quarter. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Armstrong World Industries were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 1.2% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,223,032 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $166,637,000 after acquiring an additional 27,229 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 23.3% during the first quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,441,119 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $129,715,000 after acquiring an additional 271,878 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 29.7% during the first quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,331,092 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $119,812,000 after acquiring an additional 304,922 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 9.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,319,822 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $118,796,000 after acquiring an additional 118,587 shares during the period. Finally, Gates Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 39.8% during the first quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,244,821 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $112,046,000 after acquiring an additional 354,499 shares during the period.

Shares of Armstrong World Industries stock opened at $76.81 on Monday. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.64 and a 1 year high of $118.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $78.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.66. The company has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Armstrong World Industries ( NYSE:AWI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The construction company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.11). Armstrong World Industries had a return on equity of 42.46% and a net margin of 16.18%. The business had revenue of $325.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Armstrong World Industries, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 3rd were issued a $0.254 dividend. This is an increase from Armstrong World Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 2nd. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 24.40%.

AWI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Armstrong World Industries from $103.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Armstrong World Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Armstrong World Industries from $112.00 to $113.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Armstrong World Industries presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.44.

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments.

