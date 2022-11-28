First Foundation Advisors Has $245,000 Holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DFP)

First Foundation Advisors cut its stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DFP – Get Rating) by 13.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,413 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,803 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its position in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 26,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund by 4.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund in the first quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund by 8.1% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter.

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Price Performance

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund stock opened at $19.57 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.98. Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.11 and a 52 week high of $28.40.

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Announces Dividend

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be paid a $0.119 dividend. This represents a $1.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 21st.

(Get Rating)

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

