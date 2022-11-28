First Foundation Advisors Invests $125,000 in MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA)

First Foundation Advisors bought a new position in MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in MFA Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. EMC Capital Management boosted its position in MFA Financial by 51.1% during the second quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 9,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 3,209 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in MFA Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. CTC Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in MFA Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in MFA Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.15% of the company’s stock.

Get MFA Financial alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Craig L. Knutson purchased 2,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.81 per share, with a total value of $26,711.51. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 349,682 shares in the company, valued at $3,780,062.42. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Craig L. Knutson purchased 2,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.81 per share, with a total value of $26,711.51. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 349,682 shares in the company, valued at $3,780,062.42. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robin Josephs purchased 2,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.67 per share, with a total value of $25,074.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 28,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,594.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 10,096 shares of company stock worth $108,606 over the last quarter. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MFA Financial Stock Performance

MFA Financial Dividend Announcement

NYSE MFA opened at $11.11 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.07. MFA Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.15 and a 1-year high of $19.06.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.84%. MFA Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -79.28%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James lowered their price target on MFA Financial from $15.50 to $12.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on MFA Financial from $15.00 to $13.50 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on MFA Financial from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com started coverage on MFA Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on MFA Financial to $12.50 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.45.

MFA Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

MFA Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company invests in residential mortgage assets, including non-agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS), agency MBS, and credit risk transfer securities; residential whole loans, including purchased performing loans, purchased credit deteriorated, and non-performing loans; and mortgage servicing rights related assets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MFA Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFA Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.