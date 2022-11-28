First Foundation Advisors Invests $307,000 in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC)

First Foundation Advisors bought a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 9,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Savant Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $397,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 13,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. CX Institutional boosted its stake in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 11,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349 shares during the period. Evolution Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 118.0% in the 2nd quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 13,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 7,480 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $319,000.

Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NUSC opened at $36.75 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.87. Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $24.96 and a 1 year high of $29.93.

