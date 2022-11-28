First Foundation Advisors Makes New Investment in ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV)

First Foundation Advisors purchased a new position in ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SWAV. Lincoln National Corp bought a new position in shares of ShockWave Medical during the 1st quarter worth about $211,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of ShockWave Medical during the 2nd quarter worth about $7,258,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ShockWave Medical by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $918,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ShockWave Medical by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 25,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,919,000 after acquiring an additional 2,246 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in shares of ShockWave Medical during the 2nd quarter worth about $883,000. 95.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SWAV stock opened at $264.27 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $270.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $237.71. The company has a quick ratio of 6.02, a current ratio of 7.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $9.55 billion, a PE ratio of 113.42 and a beta of 1.03. ShockWave Medical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $113.36 and a 12 month high of $320.54.

In other ShockWave Medical news, Director Maria Sainz sold 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.00, for a total transaction of $191,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,568,220. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other ShockWave Medical news, Director Maria Sainz sold 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.00, for a total value of $191,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,316 shares in the company, valued at $1,568,220. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Dan Puckett sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.96, for a total transaction of $271,656.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 39,938 shares in the company, valued at $9,863,088.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 50,950 shares of company stock valued at $12,878,404 over the last 90 days. 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SWAV. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of ShockWave Medical from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of ShockWave Medical from $278.00 to $338.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of ShockWave Medical from $255.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of ShockWave Medical from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $165.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of ShockWave Medical from $260.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $263.00.

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, engages in developing and commercializing intravascular lithotripsy technology for the treatment of calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases worldwide. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease (PAD); C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters for treating below-the-knee PAD.

