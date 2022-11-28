First Foundation Advisors Reduces Holdings in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

First Foundation Advisors decreased its position in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,037 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Equity Residential were worth $292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Equity Residential by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 57,697,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,188,147,000 after buying an additional 1,408,032 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Equity Residential by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,174,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,188,462,000 after buying an additional 889,805 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Equity Residential by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,792,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,240,187,000 after purchasing an additional 2,181,925 shares during the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Equity Residential by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 4,455,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $400,620,000 after purchasing an additional 327,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Equity Residential by 34.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,647,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $328,002,000 after purchasing an additional 943,870 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.92% of the company’s stock.

Equity Residential stock opened at $63.53 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $64.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.90, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.77. Equity Residential has a 52-week low of $59.32 and a 52-week high of $94.32.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 26th were paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 23rd. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is 82.24%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $83.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Equity Residential to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $85.00 to $73.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Equity Residential from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.56.

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

