First Foundation Advisors Reduces Position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

First Foundation Advisors lessened its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) by 36.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,304 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,332 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VMC. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Vulcan Materials by 85.2% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,226 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 1,944 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 39,348 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,228,000 after acquiring an additional 1,901 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 63.0% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 5,194 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $954,000 after acquiring an additional 2,007 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,891 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 31,320 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,757,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VMC opened at $183.34 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.71. The company has a fifty day moving average of $164.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $162.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.37 billion, a PE ratio of 41.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.77. Vulcan Materials has a fifty-two week low of $137.54 and a fifty-two week high of $213.65.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.96%.

Several research firms have recently commented on VMC. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $199.00 to $189.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $175.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $205.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vulcan Materials presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.00.

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

