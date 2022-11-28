First Foundation Advisors Reduces Stock Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

First Foundation Advisors reduced its position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 365 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 78.6% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 3,233.3% in the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the first quarter worth about $33,000. 83.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:MS opened at $90.91 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. Morgan Stanley has a 12 month low of $72.05 and a 12 month high of $109.73. The company has a market cap of $153.65 billion, a PE ratio of 13.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.90.

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.04). Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 20.43%. The company had revenue of $12.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.31 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.04 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st were paid a dividend of $0.775 per share. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.99%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $108.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $92.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.31.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

