First Foundation Advisors Sells 13,973 Shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

First Foundation Advisors decreased its position in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Get Rating) by 68.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 13,973 shares during the quarter. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in STAG Industrial were worth $203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its stake in STAG Industrial by 133.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of STAG Industrial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of STAG Industrial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 85.3% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,541 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.13% of the company’s stock.

Get STAG Industrial alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on STAG. StockNews.com began coverage on STAG Industrial in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised STAG Industrial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded STAG Industrial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Evercore ISI cut their target price on STAG Industrial from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on STAG Industrial from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.50.

STAG Industrial Price Performance

STAG Industrial Dividend Announcement

STAG opened at $32.74 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.29 and a 200 day moving average of $31.43. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.56 and a 52-week high of $48.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.62, a PEG ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.99.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.1217 dividend. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is 109.78%.

STAG Industrial Profile

(Get Rating)

STAG Industrial, Inc (NYSE: STAG) is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. By targeting this type of property, STAG has developed an investment strategy that helps investors find a powerful balance of income plus growth.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for STAG Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STAG Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.