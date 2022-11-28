First Foundation Advisors Sells 22,488 Shares of Orion Office REIT Inc. (NYSE:ONL)

First Foundation Advisors reduced its stake in Orion Office REIT Inc. (NYSE:ONL – Get Rating) by 42.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,907 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,488 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors owned 0.05% of Orion Office REIT worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Orion Office REIT by 6.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,655,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,178,000 after buying an additional 428,114 shares in the last quarter. Sessa Capital IM L.P. raised its stake in Orion Office REIT by 5.7% in the first quarter. Sessa Capital IM L.P. now owns 4,515,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,214,000 after buying an additional 245,218 shares in the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. bought a new position in Orion Office REIT in the second quarter worth about $24,598,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Orion Office REIT by 87.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 575,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,058,000 after purchasing an additional 268,423 shares during the period. Finally, DigitalBridge Group Inc. grew its holdings in Orion Office REIT by 887.7% in the first quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. now owns 512,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,682,000 after purchasing an additional 460,590 shares during the period. 87.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Orion Office REIT Stock Performance

Shares of ONL opened at $9.33 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. Orion Office REIT Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.42 and a fifty-two week high of $19.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.52.

Orion Office REIT Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Orion Office REIT’s payout ratio is -17.02%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ONL shares. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I cut their price objective on shares of Orion Office REIT from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Orion Office REIT in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock.

About Orion Office REIT

Orion Office REIT specializes in the ownership, acquisition and management of a diversified portfolio of mission-critical and corporate headquarters office buildings in high-quality suburban markets across the U.S. The portfolio is leased primarily on a single-tenant net lease basis to creditworthy tenants.

