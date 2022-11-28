First Foundation Advisors Sells 307 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

First Foundation Advisors lessened its stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,778 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 307 shares during the quarter. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,792,775 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,491,902,000 after buying an additional 1,859,869 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Electronic Arts by 471.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 578,064 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $73,131,000 after purchasing an additional 476,864 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Electronic Arts by 3.8% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,078,541 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,401,546,000 after purchasing an additional 409,382 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in Electronic Arts by 440.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 334,211 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $42,281,000 after purchasing an additional 272,323 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Electronic Arts by 73.5% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 596,749 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $72,926,000 after purchasing an additional 252,815 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on EA shares. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $170.00 to $164.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $153.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Electronic Arts from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $144.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Electronic Arts currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.57.

EA stock opened at $129.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.73. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52 week low of $109.24 and a 52 week high of $142.79. The company has a market capitalization of $35.75 billion, a PE ratio of 40.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.85.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.68%.

In related news, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.53, for a total transaction of $253,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,117,732.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.53, for a total transaction of $253,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,117,732.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 6,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $837,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,209,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 31,660 shares of company stock worth $3,964,429. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

