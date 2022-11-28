First Foundation Advisors Sells 3,155 Shares of Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSE:NBW)

First Foundation Advisors trimmed its stake in Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSE:NBW – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,188 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,155 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund were worth $204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund by 25.2% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund in the second quarter worth approximately $114,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund by 24.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 64,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,000 after buying an additional 12,584 shares in the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund by 9.2% in the first quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 235,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,874,000 after buying an additional 19,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund by 46.6% in the second quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 100,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after buying an additional 31,817 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NBW opened at $11.03 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.15. Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.88 and a 1 year high of $14.05.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.0448 dividend. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th.

Neuberger Berman California Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal bonds which have income that is exempt from federal income tax and California state personal tax.

