First Foundation Advisors Sells 408 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

First Foundation Advisors lowered its holdings in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 48.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 442 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 408 shares during the quarter. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in ASML were worth $210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd raised its holdings in shares of ASML by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 255 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ASML by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 518 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of ASML by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 4,787 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,197,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of ASML by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 95 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC raised its holdings in ASML by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 135 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 19.04% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ASML opened at $591.84 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $480.57 and its 200-day moving average is $504.60. ASML Holding has a 52-week low of $363.15 and a 52-week high of $832.68. The company has a market cap of $242.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.46, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.36.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th were given a dividend of $1.1393 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.32%.

Several brokerages recently commented on ASML. UBS Group upgraded shares of ASML from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on shares of ASML from €815.00 ($831.63) to €615.00 ($627.55) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Susquehanna upgraded shares of ASML from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $510.00 to $850.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of ASML from $510.00 to $665.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ASML in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ASML presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $696.46.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

