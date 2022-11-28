First Foundation Advisors Sells 693 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

First Foundation Advisors reduced its holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,487 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 693 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Truist Financial were worth $308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFC. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Truist Financial by 54.9% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,413 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital increased its position in shares of Truist Financial by 1,746.5% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 794 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the period. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its position in shares of Truist Financial by 58.7% during the second quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 952 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. 73.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Truist Financial Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of TFC opened at $46.92 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Truist Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $40.01 and a 12-month high of $68.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.25 billion, a PE ratio of 10.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.93.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.05). Truist Financial had a net margin of 26.16% and a return on equity of 12.13%. The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.96 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TFC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI cut Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Truist Financial from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Truist Financial from $48.50 to $47.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Truist Financial from $57.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Compass Point lowered their price target on Truist Financial to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.09.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses, and municipalities. The firm operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. The Consumer Banking and Wealth segment consists of Retail Community Banking, National Consumer Finance, Services, Payments, Wealth Management and Banking Products and Professional Services and Mortgage Banking.

