First Foundation Advisors Takes $114,000 Position in Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEV)

First Foundation Advisors bought a new stake in Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEV – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,000. First Foundation Advisors owned approximately 0.16% of Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust by 18.9% in the second quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 6,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 26,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust by 78.0% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 3,249 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 82,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $944,000 after purchasing an additional 5,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust by 68.0% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 13,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 5,640 shares in the last quarter.

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN CEV opened at $10.02 on Monday. Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $9.12 and a fifty-two week high of $14.13.

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust Announces Dividend

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th were issued a dividend of $0.0371 per share. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th.

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in debt securities issued by education, hospital, housing, insured-education, insured-electric utilities, insured-hospital, insured-transportation, insured-water and sewer, transportation, and other sectors.

