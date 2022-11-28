First Foundation Advisors Takes $201,000 Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

First Foundation Advisors acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its position in Kimberly-Clark by 15.1% during the second quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 2,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in Kimberly-Clark by 22.3% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG increased its position in Kimberly-Clark by 0.4% during the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 37,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,095,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc. increased its position in Kimberly-Clark by 5.0% during the second quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 21,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,877,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Finally, Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the second quarter worth about $237,000. 74.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

Kimberly-Clark Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE:KMB opened at $135.03 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.08, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a one year low of $108.74 and a one year high of $145.79. The company has a market cap of $45.57 billion, a PE ratio of 25.57, a P/E/G ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 0.40.

Kimberly-Clark Announces Dividend

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.11). Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 250.21% and a net margin of 8.84%. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.62 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.88%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on KMB. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They set an “in-line” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $117.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.38.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.