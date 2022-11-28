First Foundation Advisors Trims Position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

First Foundation Advisors lessened its stake in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHPGet Rating) by 15.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,671 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 845 shares during the quarter. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Probity Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 0.4% during the second quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 52,906 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,073,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 17.3% during the second quarter. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,982 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 3,386 shares in the last quarter. First Interstate Bank purchased a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the second quarter worth about $217,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 289.9% during the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 74,085 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,303,000 after purchasing an additional 55,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC grew its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 3.7% during the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 60,454 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,511,000 after purchasing an additional 2,183 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho cut their price objective on Microchip Technology from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Microchip Technology from $92.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. B. Riley upped their target price on Microchip Technology from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Microchip Technology from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Microchip Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.48.

Insider Activity at Microchip Technology

In related news, Director Karlton D. Johnson sold 927 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.54, for a total transaction of $59,828.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,369 shares in the company, valued at $88,355.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Microchip Technology Price Performance

Shares of Microchip Technology stock opened at $75.67 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $41.62 billion, a PE ratio of 23.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a 50 day moving average of $65.54 and a 200 day moving average of $65.56. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 52 week low of $54.33 and a 52 week high of $90.00.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.328 per share. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 21st. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.06%.

Microchip Technology Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

