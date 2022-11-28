First Foundation Advisors Trims Stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

First Foundation Advisors reduced its position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 17.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 392 shares during the quarter. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Eaton were worth $231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in Eaton in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Eaton by 105.0% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Eaton by 588.6% during the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. 80.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eaton alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ETN. Robert W. Baird set a $144.00 target price on shares of Eaton in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Eaton from $157.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Eaton from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Eaton from $163.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Eaton from $192.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eaton

Eaton Price Performance

In other Eaton news, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 27,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.76, for a total value of $4,273,742.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,131 shares in the company, valued at $4,381,684.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ETN opened at $166.11 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $66.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.15. Eaton Co. plc has a twelve month low of $122.50 and a twelve month high of $174.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $147.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $141.48.

Eaton Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.64%.

Eaton Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.