First Foundation Advisors Trims Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

First Foundation Advisors trimmed its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 82 shares during the quarter. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Intrua Financial LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 10,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,263,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 12,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 2,537 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO. increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 6,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 9,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Performance

SDY opened at $131.15 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $120.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.38. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $110.55 and a 52 week high of $133.22.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

