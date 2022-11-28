First Foundation Advisors Trims Stock Position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS)

First Foundation Advisors lessened its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Rating) by 78.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,412 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,718 shares during the quarter. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals were worth $237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,099,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,148,000 after purchasing an additional 91,958 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,476,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,872,000 after purchasing an additional 593,051 shares during the last quarter. Tweedy Browne Co LLC purchased a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $108,346,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,137,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,145,000 after purchasing an additional 44,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 61.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 954,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,348,000 after purchasing an additional 365,028 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.31% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:IONS opened at $41.56 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.52, a current ratio of 7.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.04 and a fifty-two week high of $48.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.28.

Several analysts recently commented on IONS shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.80.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, a treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome and familial partial lipodystrophy.

