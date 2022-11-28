First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF (NASDAQ:RFEM) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF (NASDAQ:RFEM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a drop of 68.4% from the October 31st total of 9,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.
First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ RFEM opened at $52.22 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.21. First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $45.61 and a 12-month high of $70.44.
First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 26th were given a $1.612 dividend. This is a positive change from First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $6.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.35%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 23rd.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF
