FirstCash Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ:FCFS) Receives $90.20 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of FirstCash Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $90.20.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of FirstCash in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of FirstCash from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of FirstCash from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $83.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of FirstCash in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of FirstCash from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st.

FirstCash Stock Performance

Shares of FirstCash stock opened at $93.32 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $87.89. FirstCash has a 52-week low of $58.30 and a 52-week high of $100.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of 21.45 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 2.56.

FirstCash Dividend Announcement

FirstCash ( NASDAQ:FCFS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.11. FirstCash had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 12.93%. The firm had revenue of $672.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $670.35 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that FirstCash will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. FirstCash’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.34%.

Insider Transactions at FirstCash

In other news, Director James H. Graves sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total value of $768,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,715,232. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 19.35% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FirstCash

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in FirstCash by 19.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,396,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,282,000 after purchasing an additional 730,072 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in FirstCash during the first quarter valued at $46,538,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in FirstCash by 5.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,119,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,881,000 after purchasing an additional 389,095 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in FirstCash during the second quarter valued at $23,020,000. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC raised its stake in FirstCash by 150.2% during the first quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 331,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,349,000 after purchasing an additional 199,264 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.53% of the company’s stock.

About FirstCash

FirstCash Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

